'Meal train' started for sheriff's office worker's children

The Charles County Black Officers Association is appreciative of the overwhelming support shown to recently passed sister Sharele Peters of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Per CCBOA President Calvin Roberts, please feel free to support the effort — this is the meal train for Sharele’s girls: mealtrain.com/w1zz8e. What is a meal train? There are times in our lives when friends and family ask, “What can I do to help out?” The answer is usually to help them with a meal. When many friends give a meal, this is a meal train. The online service mealtrain.com is a free meal calendar tool that makes planning meals among a wide group easy and less stressful.
Moreover, you can post well wishes to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Questions should be directed to CCBOA President Calvin Roberts at takeabite239@gmail.com.
Edward Holland, Waldorf