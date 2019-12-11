At least seven people in Maryland have been sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to packaged chicken Caesar salads. Since health officials have been blaming romaine lettuce for the outbreak, many people may not realize that meat consumption is the root cause of the problem.
Leafy greens don’t naturally harbor E. coli bacteria. It lives in the intestinal tracts and feces of warm-blooded animals. When cow or chicken manure is used to fertilize crops or leaks into waterways, fruits and vegetables can become contaminated. (Cross-contamination can also occur when produce is placed on the same surface as meat, or when someone doesn’t practice proper hygiene.)
When more people go vegan, fewer animals will be bred for food, lessening the threat of E. coli contamination and other illnesses. Chicken flesh is frequently contaminated with listeria, leukosis, campylobacter or salmonellosis. It’s also high in sodium and contains the same amount of cholesterol as beef. So, skip the chicken Caesar salad.
Heather Moore, Norfolk, Va.
The writer is with the PETA Foundation.