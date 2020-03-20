The medical industrial complex in the U.S. has run amok. The four parts of the industrial complex are composed of doctors, hospitals, the medical insurance companies and the drug/appliance makers in our country. These companies have gotten together to take care of each other, to have each other’s backs in order to charge more for medical care than in another other country on the face of the planet. There was a study conducted by the International Federation of Health Plans. It was reported on by the New York Times (Dec 27, 2019). The U.S. health care system was compared to Switzerland, South Africa, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and United Arab Emirates. The bottom line is this that for most hospital procedures, such as appendectomy, child birth and other services requiring hospital stays and visits, including drugs, most of the rest of the world pays less than half of what U.S. consumers pay for those same procedures and drugs and quality of health care! This is a wonderful summary of statistics of how medical care in the U.S. is a gigantic rip-off, unequaled anywhere else in the world. It’s almost as lucrative as the military industrial complex!
Horacio Moronta, Lusby