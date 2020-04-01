Minimizing the highly contagious virus is simply irresponsible

I watched Fox News for an excruciating length of time last night. Yes I did. Hannity complaining about the “Media Mob” and different names for Democrats. And, he blamed all of them for finding fault with Trump, who is apparently doing a terrific job handling the novel coronavirus crisis. But, Hannity didn’t think that the virus wasn’t something to be extremely concerned about, and he extolled the national emergency declaration from Trump.
That is in marked contrast to a recent writer published in the Wednesday, March 18, Maryland Independent. That person seemed to be making the point that this was nothing much. That, in fact, the H1N1 flu was much worse. He mentioned how disturbing it was that people who oppose Trump were engaged in “hand wringing” to make Trump look bad.
He summed up the difference between the extremely virulent H1N1 and the current virus as being the product of people with a political agenda.
First, the flu hasn’t been replaced by the current virus. It’s still killing people. This edition isn’t much compared to others but still fatal for too many. So, this virus is on top of the deadly flu, making our health problems arithmetically worse due to both going on at the same time.
Second, the Chinese were seeing such high fatality rates that they quarantined 50 million people in place. Italy is doing that and the death rate is still increasing there. Now, in excess of 2%. The Italians didn’t take extreme measures until they were forced to. We are just starting to take extreme measures. I don’t think it’s too late, but I note people are still on the Florida beaches in great numbers and they will be coming back to Maryland in some cases. Not taking this seriously is going to increase the problem. Third, as alluded to, Trump has declared a state of national emergency. Congress, with Trump’s blessing apparently, is working on legislation to respond to the medical and economic problems we are in. Those are bipartisan efforts, not an effort to embarrass Trump.
Finally, the “hysteria” the writer rails against is due not to the media mob or Democrats; it is squarely due to medical professionals here and all over the world. The Chinese got it under control by taking everyone’s temperature entering every building, walking in the park, boarding a bus and everywhere else. We are not prepared to even try that, and I don’t want that. But, minimizing the highly contagious and relatively lethal virus is simply irresponsible.
William Wetmore, Waldorf