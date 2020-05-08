Mothers occupy a central place in the very heart of life

Over 100 years ago, a devoted school teacher, Anna Jarvis, believed that too many children were neglecting their mothers. She contacted parents and children and invited them to attend a service to honor their mothers. On May 10, 1908, the first Mother’s Day Service was held in Grafton, W.Va., in a Methodist church. More than 400 mothers and children attended. The minister providentially chose for his presentation John 19, verses 26 and 27: “When Jesus saw His mother and the disciple whom He loved, He said to His mother, ‘Woman behold your Son.’ Then He said to the disciple (John), ‘Behold, your mother.’ And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.” Jesus was in crucified agony when he spoke. At the end of the service, Jarvis presented each mother and child with a carnation (“Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things,” Charles Panati, 1987, p. 59). The carnations symbolized a mother’s love.
Mothers occupy a central place in the very heart of all that is life, love, home, and humanity. We are commanded not to reject a mother’s instruction (Proverbs 1:8) and not to despise her when she is old (Proverbs 23:22). The Decalogue demands that we honor our parents. Marriage, parenthood, motherhood, childhood, and life itself have been attacked by those who believe that they are gods capable of discerning what is good and what is evil, not only for themselves, but for others. Self-righteousness is their battle cry, greed, riches, and power, their motivation. Nations that kneel before such gods soon fall into dust. Jarvis never knew that motherhood would come under attack — but God knew, hence the providential choice of John 19 by the minister.
In Mary, the Mother of Jesus, the Mother of God, degradation of marriage, parenthood, motherhood, childhood, virginity, and life lose all pretense of being righteous, justified, and beneficial. The devil and those who do his work are deceivers, liars, and murderers. Mary’s foot, the foot of a virgin and a mother, will crush the head of the serpent. “Reflecting on the person of Mary sheds light on the specific qualities of a woman, such as her special sense of gratitude and helpfulness; her sense for contemplation; her grasp for the importance of beauty in human life; her capacity for love, support, compassion, warmth and togetherness” (“The Church and Women, A Compendium,” edited by Helmut Moll, Jutta Burggraf, 1988, p. 107).
All of us are Mary’s children, daughters and sons of the Father, sisters and brothers of our savior. We learn about motherhood and ourselves at the foot of the cross. Christ’s sacrifice was that of a priest; Mary’s was that of a virgin mother. Mothers dedicate their lives to their children. Who can fathom the heart of our mother? Joseph Cardinal Mindszenty said it best: “The most important person on earth is a mother. She cannot claim the honor of having built Notre Dame Cathedral. She need not. She has built something more magnificent than any cathedral — a dwelling place for an immortal soul, the tiny perfection of her baby’s body. … The angels have not been blessed with such a grace. They cannot share in God’s creative miracle to bring new saints to Heaven. Only a human mother can. Mothers are closer to God the Creator than any other creature; God joins forces with mothers in performing this act of creation. … What on God’s earth is more glorious than this: to be a mother?” (The Mindszenity Report).
Have a holy and blessed Mother’s Day. Pray for all mothers and expectant mothers.