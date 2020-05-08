Mothers should be atop the our essential workers list

As Mother’s Day approaches it strikes me that this year might be the perfect time to put mothers right among the very top of our “essential workers” list.
In this unprecedented time, we have started to pay more attention to “essential workers” — front line heroes and risk takers of whom we have too rarely been fully aware.
These are people who provide the services that have become necessary to our ways of living: not only the doctors, nurses and medical staffs, but also the pharmacists and their assistants, the grocery clerks, the garbage collectors, postal service employees, delivery folks, counter and checkout clerks, electric company linemen, road repair crews and emergency repair people, among many others.
As we focus this month on the gratitude we feel for our mothers, perhaps it is a good time to also be more aware of the gratitude we feel for those whose services provide the kinds of comforts and care we traditionally rely on and expect from our mothers: Multitaskers who help hold us together physically, socially, and emotionally; those who manage a variety of “to-do” lists, from helping nurture our children (think of teachers and school personnel) to those who wash and clean (think of those who clean our homes and launder our clothes), cook our meals, (think of restaurants and fast-food outlets), chauffeur our children (think of bus drivers), and more — the myriad people who, like our mothers, offer the basics we expect and who provide the comforts and security we have come to depend on for the ways we live our lives.
After this pandemic passes, what will we do with the scars it leaves behind? What will we have learned about who we have been and who we, as a people, want to be? Will we attempt to return to the old “normal,” or will we use the new understandings this virus has created to take advantage of this opportunity to help create a more just, fair and equitable society — “the more beautiful world our hearts know is possible?” What would our mothers suggest?
May we all take courage and strength from the model that mothers show us, and use the difficulties and perspectives of this unprecedented time not only to compassionately get through this pandemic, but also to “mother” our communities and move them toward a new sense of awareness about the value of each individual who, like our mothers, serves to help keep us safe, healthy and secure.