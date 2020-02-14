Motorcycle helmets are not worn to prevent accidents, because they look cool, to keep the wind out of one’s eyes or any other purpose, really, then to prevent head injuries. In states with no helmet laws, motorcycle riders who don’t wear helmets crash and sustain fractured skulls which result in them being in persistent vegetative states or paraplegic.
The hospitals have wards for them. They cost more to keep them than it costs to attend Harvard. And they don’t have insurance that comes close to paying for it. So, we pay. Literally, you and I pay in higher medical insurance premiums. My insurance company does business nationwide and so I literally pay for people who are in these beds.
Motorcycles riders without helmets aren’t making a choice for themselves. They are making a choice for us.
Bill Wetmore, Waldorf