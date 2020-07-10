My Democratic Party is losing its moral leadership by using the coronavirus to fund poorly managed states and cities. My party wants the country’s economy to fail so Trump can’t take credit for what he had accomplished in employment and growth. Our political parties are never going to work together to improve the country.
My Democratic Party has turned into a hate-filled organization fostering further divide in the country for political advantages.
Sadly, Obama’s chance to heal the country’s racial divide turned my party into hating anybody supporting President Trump. The effort to bring down Trump, even personally destroying people like General Flynn, is unheard of in my lifetime. The current disclosures of government officials’ unethical pursuit to trap Flynn in a lie is exposing the political depths of corruption in the administration, in particular the FBI.
The Obama/Biden administration may be shown in history, to be the most politically corrupt, at least in my 80-plus years. The ‘Watergate’ investigation was an exposure of an insecure and paranoid president, but did not include such depth of corruption in other public officials.