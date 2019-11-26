The Charles County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has worked tirelessly to voice opposition and prevent the implementation of the Charles County Public Schools’ Fresh Start Academy program since March.
The proposed Fresh Start Academy is a stand-alone segregated school for kindergarten to second-graders who are identified by Superintendent Kimberly Hill as children who suffer from “behavior challenges.” We believe the program is unconstitutional and violates state and federal laws against education segregation and the expulsion of children during their early childhood development.
In May, CCPS published a press release informing the community of the implementation of the Fresh Start Academy Advisory Board without the consent of the Charles County NAACP. We were outraged at the notion that we were in agreement with the academy’s implementation and voiced our displeasure in a press release.
After a highly publicized effort, the CCNAACP was unsuccessful in preventing CCPS from implementing the Fresh Start Academy at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. With the release of budgetary funding by the Board of County Commissioners, CCPS can now move as planned to identify students in kindergarten through second grade and place these students in the FSA by the second semester of the school year as originally planned.
On November 4, Superintendent Hill contacted me to extend another invitation for the CCNAACP to become a community member of the Fresh Start Academy Advisory Board. In turn, I requested a meeting with Dr. Hill to discuss the specific details regarding the advisory board. The Charles County NAACP still disagrees with Charles County Public Schools on the Fresh Start Academy and remains opposed to the program. However, we recognize the importance of representing the community and the students Fresh Start Academy is to service.
After meeting with Dr. Hill, the CCNAACP has agreed to sit on the advisory board. I made it clear that the CCNAACP will not be participating partners, but instead will be there to ensure the civil rights of every student identified by this program are not violated. The CCNAACP intends to ensure that identified students are properly screened and provided all resources mandated by law to receive an equitable education in the CCPS system. In addition, I and the CCNAACP Education Committee chair will sit on the advisory board and no other persons sitting on the advisory board will represent the CCNAACP in its position.
We, the CCNAACP, ask that the following disclaimer is included in all literature published, memos, letters and letterhead for the advisory board: “NAACP Charles County Branch opposes the Fresh Start Program and is only an advisory member to advocate for the rights of the children that will be adversely impacted by its implementation.”
As a community organization, the CCNAACP is committed to raising awareness for political, educational, social and economic equality for communities of color in the electoral and legislative process. We intend to continue this commitment as community members on the Fresh Start Academy Advisory Board.
Dyotha Sweat, Waldorf
The writer is president of the Charles County Branch of the NAACP.