NAACP's #WhatNow designed to help bring about decisive action

On May 25th, the nation watched in horror as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained an African American man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck, ignoring his repeated appeals for his life (“I can’t breathe”) and bystanders’ pleas that the officers were killing the man.
An independent autopsy report later revealed that the cause of Mr. Floyd’s death was homicide by asphyxiation.
Since the release of this devastating video, Americans of all races and walks of life have come together in a public outcry against this senseless act of violence. However, coalitions dedicated to preserving human rights have come together before in the past — for Rodney King, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner — to march and protest the use of excessive force by police.
However, after these efforts ended, protestors found that the underlying causes of police misuse of force had not been addressed.
The Charles County NAACP, a stalwart defender of civil rights in the county for 70 years, poses several difficult questions. After the marches end and people resume their normal lives, what should be our next steps? What can be done to ensure that the efforts of all those who joined protests and marched for change were not in vain? And what can we do to stop this cycle of violence?
In the response, the CCNAACP has launched its #WhatNow Campaign, designed to provide sustained and decisive action in the county following the protests. The four-pronged campaign includes the following:
1. Establish a Charles County Citizen Review Board, that include citizens of Charles County to review and evaluate complaints of police misconduct.
2. Implement the use of body cameras by all members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
3. Secure the removal of the Confederate flag from the Charles County Fair.
4. Support the passage of Maryland House Bill 1309, which prevents the excessive use of force by law enforcement officials.
We know that people are struggling from a painful week. This is a call to action for Charles County. We hope to use their passion to create lasting change and will be relentless in pursuing the goals of our campaign.
Dyotha Sweat, Waldorf
The writer is the president of the Charles County Branch of the NAACP.