Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of 12 Democrats currently running for president of the United States, said last month, “Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused.”
Therefore, men and women of said corporations are now guilty of destruction. As is his party’s process, simply condemn them guilty until proven innocent and close them down.
In creating planet Earth, God placed natural resources of oil, natural gas and coal where man could safely extract such for his needs and enhanced standard of living. And we Americans are now very fortunate to be supplying all our own energy needs.
There is no logic in demanding such resources lie dormant, untapped, contributing nothing, serving no purpose whatsoever in simply leaving it all remain as is.
Indictments are in order for people for intentionally poisoning the minds of America’s youth by ballyhooing Earth’s soon destruction through man’s activities. Their concerted lies and scare tactics have stolen the hopes and dreams of far too many youth, setting them on the path of perpetual despair. They have engendered mental irrationality and despair in impressionable young minds.
The Democratic Party’s lunacy has rubbed off, and yet they wonder why horribly bad things are happening with more and more frequency.
The fact that abortions are performed declares we don’t value human life, even as their deceitful espousing of manmade climate change is soon to finish us off.
In concert with fake news, almost everything moves at their behest
However, they won’t control nor intimidate this White House. This administration runs scared of no one, not haters and not special interests.
Man’s efforts, one way or the other, does not control the elements. Nor does animal flatulence raise the Earth’s temperature.
The lord of all flesh ensures everything stays in place, perfectly balanced, perfectly timed and in altogether perfect harmony with mankind, the animal kingdom, the waters and every green thing on this planet.
You best be reminded, man cannot even ensure he has a tomorrow.
The Holy One of Israel daily ensures the sun comes up in the east and sets in the west, even as the Earth spins on her own invisible axis while steadily revolving faithfully around the sun, precisely as its creator orders.
There are a number of biblical references to weather’s control. However, the most elementary example of such is Matthew 8:23-27. Look it up.
What Sanders’ Democratic Party should foment is ensuring responsible government to tackle issues actually within its purview and scope.
Combat crime, and promote respect for law enforcement officers, and re-instill fear of punishment to law breakers.
Restore capital punishment and work smarter to wipe out illegal drugs and reduce prescription drug abuse.
Stop child trafficking, now.
Devise a workable solution to illegal immigration, and help those gripped by alcoholism and mental illness.
We all demand clean air, clean water and recycling wherever possible. Nevertheless, climate change eclipses the senator’s pay grade.
Therefore, get real, quit obstructing and investigating this today and that tomorrow, and get something actually accomplished for the American people.
Chester M. Seaborn Jr., Mechanicsville