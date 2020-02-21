On Feb. 12, the Maryland House Health and Government Operations Committee heard testimony on eight proposed bills.
I was there on behalf of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland to testify on HB 317: Mental Health Involuntary Admissions-Procedures.
House Bill 317 serves to grant the legal authority to complete involuntary evaluations and testify at administrative law hearings to psychiatric nurse practitioners.
As I listened to the proceeding bills, some with a focus on mental health, the stories being shared by stakeholders began to parallel my experience with mental illness in my own family.
My brother, three years my junior, was involuntarily committed in 2003 at the age of 15. He had become a danger to himself and others. He had become volatile, was paranoid, and had kicked in the wall of the hallway. This behavior prompted a judge to emergency petition him and he was brought to the emergency department for further evaluation.
Unlike the stories shared in testimony my brother was not boarded in the emergency department.
He did not have to wait for an inpatient bed. He was sent to a facility three hours away and admitted involuntarily.
This was almost two decades ago, and the health care system has greatly changed. The number of physician shortages has vastly increased. All specialties are being impacted by shortages — psychiatry more so than others.
The simple fact is that Maryland has a critical shortage of psychiatrists. According to a 2017 paper published by the National Council for Behavioral Health, there will be a nationwide shortage of up to 15,600 psychiatrists by 2025.
My brother was attended to by a psychiatrist when he was admitted. Today he may have been cared for by a psychiatric nurse practitioner. The role, which has been around since the 1990s, is becoming increasingly necessary to fill the gaps in the mental health system.
As the current law stands my brother’s experience would be greatly different today than it was in 2003. My brother had a break from reality on a Friday night. Many weekends, the inpatient units are solely staffed by a psychiatric nurse practitioner. This would mean that due to an absence of a legally recognized provider he would have been boarded in the emergency department. Once a psychiatrist was available to complete the involuntary evaluation he would be transferred.
In 2003, my brother had immediate access to care. By the time I visited him three days later he was lucid and had agreed to stay. Had he been forced to spend days in the emergency department the same outcome seems unlikely.
This delay in access to treatment can be remedied by allowing psychiatric nurse practitioners to complete the involuntary evaluation. The evaluation is merely the same psychiatric history and physical that is completed on voluntary patients.
Today, if my brother has a break from reality but refuses treatment he will be involuntarily admitted. Like all individuals, he would have the right to appear before an administrative law judge. As the odds of him being cared for by a psychiatric nurse practitioner are as likely as him being cared for by a psychiatrist, it only seems logical that the provider rendering care would testify.
The mental health crisis in Maryland is not going to fix itself.
The health care system has changed and so must our laws. Psychiatric nurse practitioners are professionals with advanced training, national certification and the ability to diagnose, prescribe and perform cognitive therapy.
I would unequivocally trust psychiatric nurse practitioners with the care of my brother and as such urge all lawmakers to support HB 317.
Naila Russell, La Plata