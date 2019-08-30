As the Aug. 16 editorial stated, the U.S. 301 bridge to Virginia (which I’ll just call the Nice bridge) should be rebuilt with bicycle and pedestrian facilities. However, somewhere along in the planning process, the Maryland Department of Transportation decided that it should consider building new replacement bridge without these facilities to save money to the point where now, according to the editorial, MDOT will just “give the dedicated lane consideration.”
Because automobile transportation emits a large share of health-harming and climate pollution, the Southern Maryland Group of the Sierra Club endorses the Charles County commissioners’ view that the bicycle/pedestrian access is essential. Bicycle access also means that Marylanders who work at the Dahlgren naval base could bicycle to work easily. Without alternatives, vehicular lanes will be more congested. Separating bicycle/pedestrian access from vehicular traffic would also promote local tourism as well as safe, healthy exercise for everyone in the area.
New York and Vermont were at a similar decision point in 2010 regarding the old Lake Champlain Bridge, when it was time to rebuild that span. The new bridge is beautiful, functional, complete and one that all travelers can safely use. Upriver from us spanning the Potomac between Alexandria and Oxon Hill is the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, which has a full multi-use trail that is very popular and connects to other bicycle trails. In addition to the regulars who use the Wilson bridge for a daily transportation connection, it is a destination since it attracts locals and tourists who love the fresh air breezes and fabulous views. We should do no less here.
Rosa Hance, Great Mills