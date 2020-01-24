In his last letter to the Maryland Independent (“Critic doesn’t answer how energy needs will be met,” Jan. 17), Mr. Bobby Wallace claimed that I ridiculed his article without answering his questions about how the transition from fossil fuels would work and how the economy would be effected. I suppose I was too busy responding to his horrid, absurd, and disturbing accusations. I would like to reiterate that Mr. Wallace accused environmentalists of Russian allegiance and inspiring child suicide in his first letter. He renewed his attacks in his last letter, using the term “useful idiots.” However, in the interest of the Maryland Independent readership, I will address the issues and not the attacks.
I was challenged to explain how we could transition off fossil fuels without “wrecking our economy.” For a clear example, I would suggest readers examine the plan for a Just and Equitable Transition off Coal. This plan, if adopted, would implement a rolling retirement of the remaining six coal plants in Maryland. The phase-out method would create time for renewable energy facilities to come online so that there is no loss of capacity. Renewable energy already employs more people than coal, and studies show that the transition will yield a net increase in jobs for Marylanders. Importantly, this plan also provides financial and job training support to bolster effected communities as they move away from coal and towards clean and renewable energy like wind and solar. I would advise any readers who like this plan to call their state legislators and urge them to support it in the current legislative session. If any readers want more details on these plans, they (and you too, Mr. Wallace) should look up the resources provided by the Sierra Club on the Beyond Coal Campaign in Maryland and around the country.
Mr. Wallace also seems unclear about the danger of fossil fuels. The burning of coal releases mercury, lead, acid rain-causing sulfur dioxide, smog-forming nitrogen oxides, carcinogenic particulate matter and heavy metals into the air. Natural gas facilities emit large amounts of carcinogenic volatile organic compounds. Coal ash dumps such as the fly ash facility in Brandywine can leak these pollutants into the groundwater that local communities use. Easily accessible data shows that communities around these facilities have higher premature death rates, higher childhood asthma rates, and higher rates of cancer. Coal plant wastewater (which is ejected into local rivers) includes arsenic, selenium, boron, cadmium, mercury, lead and nutrient pollution. Overall, coal plants are estimated to cause 13,000 premature deaths a year. These facilities are actively pumping poisons into our air and water, and have been for a century. With Morgantown Power Plant on the Potomac River and Chalk Point Power Plant on the Patuxent, Southern Maryland is under the pollutant shadow of two fossil fuel facilities. I hope that clears up just how real the threat to our community is.
So you see, Mr. Wallace, there is no “miracle” required. The transition to renewable energy is happening already, and environmentalist organizations like the Sierra Club are working hard to accelerate that transition and to make sure that it does not leave behind the most historically vulnerable members of our community. The Maryland that we envision is cleaner, greener, healthier and more prosperous for all. We will get there, not with “miracles,” but with community effort, scientific innovation and ceaseless drive to leave the world better than we found it.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills