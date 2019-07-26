Climate models have been consistently too optimistic (National Academy of Sciences, sciencemag.org, the most highly-cited peer-reviewed science journal in the U.S., published by the AAAS, scientificamerican.com, IPCC, Carnegie Institute).
That’s not because the world’s best climate scientists don’t know what they’re doing, but because, although global temperatures continue to accelerate relentlessly and alarmingly, the climate change events they cause are not linear. They involve many unpredictable feedback loops and abrupt changes that can’t be anticipated.
But one thing we can be sure of: The international scientific community is unanimous in saying we now have only a decade left to cut greenhouse emissions close to zero if we are to have any hope of preventing “catastrophic” climate change (IPCC). These are thousands of the world’s top climate scientists who volunteer for the honor of serving on the IPCC, not “profiteers” or “politicized” scientists.
“Catastrophic” has a very specific meaning in the scientific world. It’s not bandied about lightly. In the case of global warming it means “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences).
Without massive and swift emissions cuts, the U.S. economy will suffer over $160 trillion in climate disasters (Forbes, April, 2019). Just a half-degree increase in global temperatures will cost the US over $13 trillion. The international scientific community is unanimous in saying we now have only a decade left to cut greenhouse emissions close to zero if we are to have any hope of preventing “catastrophic” climate change, and we’re already locked into at least a 1.5 degree increase (IPCC).
Fortunately, we have a plan that can make the emissions cuts we need and it won’t have to cost us anything. The Evergreen Economy Plan is a new, detailed 38-page version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan (Google vox.com Evergreen). It shows that two-thirds of the funding would come from private investment. The rest of the cost would be more than offset by a $500 billion annual increase in U.S. GDP (IPCC).
That’s mainly because rapidly scaling up solar and wind energy would make them “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, August, 2018). It would also create 8 million high-wage, local, permanent green jobs (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org).
In addition, a clean-energy economy would cut down on the over 200,000 annual deaths in the US cause by carbon pollution (MIT.edu) and the over $800 billion it costs us in medical bills every year (forbes.com).
The contrast between total and permanent destruction of civilization and a safe, healthy, prosperous future could not be more stark, and it’s the conclusion of the world’s top economists and climate scientists worldwide (IPCC). The choice is ours: Let’s not be stupid.
Lynn Goldfarb, Lancaster, Pa.