I have a simple hypothesis. Some say it’s too simple. However, as science “expert” Lynn Goldfarb (“On climate, the choice is ours. Let’s not be stupid,” July 26) surely knows, the best explanation for a given phenomenon is the simplest one.
The phenomenon was laid out by Thomas Jefferson, who said, “The natural course of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground.”
Whether it’s government spending as a percent of GDP, percentage of government workers, amount of debt, the percentage of people imprisoned, number of laws, number of rights infringed, or just how many people are killed — all have increased.
Jefferson was right, but what is the root cause? An imbalance between two opposing forces in human nature — the desire to control others and the desire to be free. The desire to control wins out over time. Again, why?
The desire for control is progressive. It grows, metastasizes and infects us like a disease. Freedom, by contrast, is lonely and weak. It must be carefully nurtured and defended.
Most political problems are due to excess control. Libertarians use the word “statism,” but the existing definition of statism is insufficient. Although inclusive of the belief in, and reliance on government, my new definition expands the meaning to reflect this desire for control.
This re-definition is useful because it explains a lot more. If statism is like a mental illness, it would infect all of society, and all institutions, not just government. Instead of serving their original purposes, corrupt institutions spread disinformation and consolidate their power.
We’ve seen the leftward tilt documented in institutions including public schools, journalism, the IRS, the FBI, Big Tech, and yes, climate science.
As a mental disorder, statism is unique because it is a mass hysteria that promotes other disorders, like psychological projection. Remember Hillary Clinton’s talk of a “vast right-wing conspiracy”? She projected onto conservatives a conspiracy that she and her allies are really the ones engaging in.
Another example is Trumps overhyped remarks that certain members of Congress should “go back to their own countries.” He was not actually threatening anyone. By contrast the D.C. “antifa” mob went to journalist Tucker Carlson’s home, banged on his door and shouted, “Get out Tucker Carlson.” Again, leftists project onto Trump acts that they themselves are committing.
And now to Lynn Goldfarb’s letter. She says climate models are consistently “too optimistic”? No, they overestimate warming compared with observations. Many papers have covered this.
The IPCC has acknowledged it in the Fifth Assessment Report, figure 9.8, and accompanying discussion in box 9.2, entitled, “Climate Models and the Hiatus in Global Mean Surface Warming of the Past 15 Years.”
Did the IPCC actually say “We now have only a decade left to cut greenhouse emissions close to zero if we are to have any hope of preventing catastrophic climate change”? No.
There is no “very specific meaning” of the word “catastrophe” in the “scientific world.” Please. And climate scientists do try to scare us. Steven Schneider once said they needed “loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios […] and make little mention of any doubts we might have.”
Goldfarb then says that a 38-page paper has all the answers to rebuild the U.S. economy after banning internal combustion and cutting greenhouse emissions to near zero. Thirty-eight pages. Really. Amazingly, she then upped the ante. If we don’t do as she says, we will suffer “the total and permanent destruction of civilization.” Armageddon? Somebody call Bruce Willis.
Nah, this “green new deal” is a bigger threat. As she advocates real horror and destruction, Goldfarb implies those who don’t buy in to her nutty fantasies are the stupid ones.
Project much Lynn?
Tom deSabla, Indian Head