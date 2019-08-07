Our Founding Fathers designed our Constitution to ensure future strengths with a strong military and freedoms like freedom of speech.
But it was free enterprise and free trade, coming after King George’s repeated abuses, that built our economy and military power into the strongest in the world.
Our system really works well when left alone to operate freely, and in a real world, without political interference, fake news, price fixing and rent controls, to name a few.
Free means it automatically generates for us the most efficient and successful economic systems ever devised, without government control. Real competition enables all U.S. citizens, by their own hard work and ingenuity, to prosper, automatically generating the lowest possible cost to consumers.
Political interference, as with socialism, invites governmental manipulation, lies and extreme waste for all. Manipulation is not something our Constitution allows.
Like in Venezuela and North Korea, Communist socialism is never free, nor good for its people, as they are forced to obey a small minority of bullies who dominate and tell lies through their media to suit only them. There, it’s very hard to distinguish lies from truth and evil from common sense. In the last three years, Democrat Congressional politicians have been acting more like Communist bullies than honest Americans.
Since the Mueller Report exposed the “Fake News Hoax,” and the many lies by Democrat Congressmen, the “Fake News” media (CNN, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, NBC, and so on), immediately lost up to 26% in viewership. FOX News and the Republican Party were the big winners. Americans don’t like being lied to, especially by their politicians and the media. Never has a U.S. President been so cruelly lied about for such a long time by the media and America’s apparently treasonous top-level Departmental heads; those responsible for assuring fairness and truth for the American People. One side unfairly attacking the opposing political Party, or attacking the U.S. President, amounts to “an attempted coup” against America’s President, a very serious charge.
Justice will follow.
Attorney, John Durham has been directed by the U.S. Attorney General to investigate this politically motivated hoax for inappropriate actions by the FBI and other government departments and officials, to ensure this won’t ever happen again against either party. Trials and imprisonment of any deep state perpetrators will likely follow.
While using and financing typically communist and socialistic methods for manipulating societies in the U.S.A., (like media control, fake news and paying off corrupt politicians), the billionaire communist and socialist George Soros works against what once made America strong and fair. Our Constitution. Drug cartels silently joined with Soros recently in paying our politicians to ignore the real needs of the American people, just to keep their illegal drugs flowing over inadequate border fences. Just last year, illegal drugs killed 70,000 Americans. Inadequate border fences last year let 1.2 million illegals into our Country, thousands of whom were murderers, rapists and thieves. Many millionaire Congressional Democrat politicians try to hide the failures they’ve been party to; still refusing to upgrade infrastructure, cut health care costs, reduce crime and improve the economy.
We need to ask politicians who they represent: Americans or Communists.
Democrats opposed all of Trump’s moves that quickly fixed the dying Obama economy. Trump’s booming economy increased American’s pay, job numbers and business growth. Irrational money-hungry Democrat Congress members forgot their own People and went for the money. Democrat politicians supported communism, socialism and open borders, just like Soros and the Drug Czars. Let’s end this irrational anti-American insanity by voting all Congressional Democrat politicians out of office.
Richard Navickas, Lusby