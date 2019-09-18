Last week, Charles County Public Schools experienced two safety and security incidents — one originating on social media and the other through a false report to 911. There was quick resolution in both instances thanks to Sheriff Troy Berry and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, our staff, parents and students who spoke up when they saw something that might compromise school safety.
The CCSO response to both incidents was outstanding. Our safety and security team worked with the CCSO to quickly identify those making false reports and to confirm there was no credible threat to school safety. We have a decades-long partnership with the sheriff’s office, and the response this week shows how well that partnership works.
See Something, Say Something is also working. On Sunday, a parent reported through the CCPS See Something, Say Something web page a potential social media threat, allowing the sheriff’s office ample time to investigate and identify the students involved.
I urge parents to talk with their children about safety issues. Review the school system’s Code of Student Conduct so your children know the expectations and the consequences for breaking the rules. Students who file false reports or make and repost potentially threatening social media posts face possible criminal charges as well as school disciplinary action.
Last week showed once again that trust is well placed with Sheriff Berry and his officers. We encourage anyone who suspects something may threaten school safety to call the sheriff’s office or tell a CCPS staff member.
Schools face the same security challenges as our community, state and nation. We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with the sheriff’s office and a sheriff who places student and staff safety as a top priority.
Kimberly A. Hill, La Plata
The writer is superintendent of schools for Charles County Public Schools.