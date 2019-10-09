I am 20 years old, and when I got pregnant with my first child I applied for food stamps. I had recently become unemployed and needed to keep myself up right. Well, here I am today a year later and I have no food stamps. But I am working full time. On top of that I am paying for child care out of pocket every week.
You may ask, Why did I get cut off? Well, the Department of Social Services closed my case Oct. 1. This was without notice. No letters or calls. I say this is just unprofessional in every way. This also is the case for my father, Terrell, who is the primary caregiver to my little sister, Kira. They cut him off with no notice, call or letter.
Now, people in the United States are struggling every day to make ends meet with their jobs. I say this is unfair. The Department of Social Services does not care to help anyone out. I say that because when you go down to meet with a case worker face to face you have to wait at least three hours. Who wants to wait that long? When you call there is no answer, and if there is, the person is either rude, putting you on hold or giving you some type of bull crap answer.
I am reaching out to get the message across that people in this world need help, and nobody wants to help them and so many people are abusing the system by lying when people like me who are giving all the information needed can not even get to the light of day. Something needs to change ASAP, or people are going to start just getting more mad and upset. Things will become worse.
I want this brought to the light so people no longer have to suffer, and the same goes for housing vouchers. People are lying every day and nobody seems to look into these things, the most important things.
Well, if I can get this story out it would help me and help people actually in need. So I appreciate the time given to share my story.
Sierra Fassel, Waldorf