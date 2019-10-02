These people have clearly failed to find the “smoking gun” they wanted in the Trump phone call, which was submitted by an anonymous “intelligence officer,” whose lawyers want to keep his identity secret, although he will continue to provide them information.
This guy is admittedly anti-Trump and said he doesn’t want Trump re-elected. But he is being ennobled by the press. My guess is he’s part of the Yale-Harvard shadow government.
They have simply never accepted the Trump victory and have never accepted Trump’s legitimacy. Next will launch another massive witch-hunt designed to drag on through November 2020, since the Mueller one has fizzled out, leaving them without a hobby.
The media is breathless in their delight that they once again have something to bash Trump with. The whole thing is disgusting and points to the collapse of our democracy.
I hope the American people are finally getting angry and disgusted by the Democrats.
Lee Roberts, California, Md.