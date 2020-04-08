Police are accountable to the people, not the other way round

I believe most Marylanders will be shocked to learn of the expansion of policing going on in our country and our state. Take for example the Baltimore police officer, Richard Panera Jr. He was caught by his own police body camera planting evidence to send an innocent man to prison. Panera was convicted on two counts of misconduct of duty in the fall of 2018 but is still on the Baltimore police force earning a full salary. Why? Because police officers in Maryland, like in many other states, have extra protections from laws that govern you and me.
How is this right or fair? In this case, Officer Panera cannot be fired until an internal investigation is completed, even though a jury of citizens found him guilty of his crimes. Never mind that he tried to put an innocent man in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. These things don’t matter. He still gets paid, and he still gets his benefits. In fact, he is still earning his way into a lifetime pension paid for by you and me, the Maryland taxpayers.
Despite all the rhetoric from police unions and law enforcement apologists about how beleaguered the police are, they are not in fact subject to the laws they are upheld to enforce. They are free to commit crimes and keep their jobs; a classic case of do as I say, not as I do scenario, but more importantly, this is another example of how the police force are fast becoming the Praetorian Guard that protected the Roman Emperors and their fascist policies, all for a price.
The people have to realize that a democracy can only exist as long as it’s fair. How can a democracy flourish when it’s subject to the whims of a class of people, not only above the law, but empowered to unjustly enforce it upon others? How can a civilized and free society survive when it concedes control of liberty over to an institution that corrupts the very principle that it pledges to protect? How much leeway are we the people willing to give to police, and how much civil liberties are we willing to concede for a false sense of security? I believe it was Ben Franklin that stated, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” This is so true. We, the people, better wake up and realize that the police are supposed to be accountable to the people, not the other way around.