I completely agree with Mr. Biles and his letter “Stop sign means stop, not go” in the Aug. 28 edition of the Maryland Independent. There seems to have been a complete breakdown in the observance and enforcement of common traffic laws. How many times in your daily commute do you see a vehicle with tires that grossly exceed the width allowed by the law or has blacked out windows? Vehicles running down a right-turn-only lane to dive into the thru traffic lane at the last moment. Stopping for red lights and stop signs appears to be a forgotten skill.
Of particular annoyance to myself are the dozens of vehicles that use many methods of jumping around the traffic lights on northbound Route 235 between Exploration Drive and Shady Mile. It used to be that they would jump into a parking lot to avoid the stoplight and traffic backups but now that seems to be taking too much time as well. The newest fad is to make a quick right onto the side street, whip a U-turn then roll through the light back into the right hand turn lane and zip down to the next light so they can repeat the offense.
These infractions are not hard to see; I observe them daily and I only drive 15 miles to get to my workplace. If local law enforcement would put any effort into enforcing these basic standards maybe our roads would be a little bit safer, there would be less road rage and maybe a little more courtesy amongst drivers.
Mark Lee, Lusby