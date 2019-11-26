I just saw the dress rehearsal for the Port Tobacco Players production of “Elf, the Musical,” and I have to say I was blown away. I had a really good time. And I don’t usually like musicals. And it was just the dress rehearsal.
The play is very funny. You will laugh out loud. The songs were upbeat and stick in your head. The entire cast was great, but the main characters really shine.
Walter (the Dad) was perfectly cast. He looked and sounded just like a gruff, uncaring New York businessman. Jovie has a heck of a voice. She has a solo late in the show that will knock your socks off.
But Buddy really makes this play. That guy is more over the top than Will Ferrel in the movie. I didn’t think that was possible. He really gave 110% to the character and it pays off.
The show is completely sold out. I was lucky enough to see the dress rehearsal. If you are lucky enough to have tickets, you will have a great time.
Tucker Clagett, La Plata