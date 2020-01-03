Silvie Pomicter (Stop Killing Animals for Fur) challenged the Maryland General Assembly to enact legislation to ban the killing of animals for their fur and bar residents from selling or making items from their fur. She stated animals killed for their fur die by the most gruesome methods, including anal electrocutions, neck-breaking and toxic chemical injections. All of this sounds too familiar. Pre-born human babies die by similar, painful and inhumane methods. It is documented that babies feel pain by 20 weeks. After 20 weeks, babies can live outside of the womb.
It is time to stop automatically killing babies when a woman chooses an abortion after 20 weeks. She can end her pregnancy, and the baby can be born alive at post 20 weeks. Labor can be induced without resorting to the horrible, painful practices currently carried out. A woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy and a baby’s right to live are not mutually exclusive. A pre-born baby is not the woman’s body. It is a separate human being and is entitled to live. Many people would adopt a new-born baby. Agreed that not all of such babies will live, but many could. So, Maryland General Assembly, I challenge you to pass a Pain-capable Unborn Child Act and end the automatic, savage and inhumane killing of viable human babies. Animals need protection too, but not before human babies.
Ella Ennis, Port Republic