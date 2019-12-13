In Advent leading up to Christmas we are hearing some prophecies about the promised Messiah. One reason for those prophecies was to allow people to identify him and eliminate pretenders. The ones below about his birth are important because no one controls the details of their birth. Any imposter would be readily exposed if all of those prophecies didn’t apply to him.
Isaiah 7:14 says, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive ….” The promised Messiah would have to be the first born, otherwise, the mother would have lost her virginity with her first child, if not earlier.
Isaiah 9:6 and 7 says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given ….”
2 Samuel 7:12, 13 says of King David, “I will set up your seed after you, who will come from your body, and I will establish his kingdom … and I will establish the throne of his kingdom forever.”
Micah 5:2 says, “But you Bethlehem … out of you shall come forth the one to be ruler of Israel, whose going forth of old, from everlasting.”
Jesus started his human life as a child, the first born son born in Bethlehem to Mary and his human father, Joseph, who was from the House of David, thereby fulfilling those five prophecies.
Luke 4:16-30 tells how Jesus read Scripture in a synagogue and announced that he was the promised Messiah.
Those who heard the Scriptures didn’t believe him and were prepared to kill him. If they had applied the above prophecies to him, they would have realized that he hadn’t been disqualified and was possibly the promised Messiah they had waited so long for.
They may have had second thoughts and decided to watch him closely to see if he would fulfill the rest of the prophecies. They may have been more accepting and much less hostile.
Robert Boudreaux, Gloucester, Va.