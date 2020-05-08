Protect your family history and legacy from the pandemic

For most of my younger life, I thought my mother was an only child. As it turns out, mother was the only child to survive infancy. She had an older sister and brother. And now in the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic, I remember that her sister was a victim of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. I found her death certificate on Ancestry. Based on her death certificate she was 14 months old and was born in 1917.
Block 17 gives a history of the illness. “I Hereby certify, That I attended deceased from Sept 28, 1918, to Oct 11, 1918. That I last saw her alive on Oct 10, 1918 and that death occurred, on the date stated above, at 6am. THE CAUSE OF DEATH was as follows NFLUENZA.”
The secondary cause of death was rhinovirus, which is another word for common cold. It morphed from a cold to the flu to her death in 12 days. Sound familiar?
People are arguing about COVID-19, who knew about it first; why is it taking so long to go away; it is just something like the flu. No.
It is a pandemic, a global outbreak of disease. Pandemics happen when a new virus emerges to infect people and spreads between people. Because there is no pre-existing immunity against this new virus, it spreads worldwide. This is what the 1918 influenza did: we had no immunity and no vaccines then.
That child would have been my grandparent’s first child, my mother’s sister, and my aunt. The 1918 pandemic did this to my family and many more families all over the world. Makes me wonder what my family tree could have been. There may have been a few more cousins, grands, and great grandchildren.
Now COVID-19 is doing the same thing all over the world, not just here in the United States. Headlines in the news: “Four members of same family all died of COVID-19 after they self-quarantined; 2 killed, 7 sickened by COVID-19 in one family; Third Member of Family Dies of COVID-19.”
Instead of being upset with the stay at home directives, think about your family, young and old. The virus does not discriminate, any age, sex, color, rich or poor. Think about those families who do not get to be with their loved ones as they die.
Protect yourself and your family; protect your family history and family legacy. Just a few thoughts.