“... nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.” – U.S. Constitution, Amendment V’s last 12 words.
Charles County Board of Education member Michael Lukas and those who voted with him against the superintendent’s new contract deserve commendation for requiring more equity. Mr. Lukas, who is also in federal government employment, further obligates his respect to the U.S. Constitutional rule of law, relevantly quoted above. However, the government schools’ administration habitually neglects fiscal equity, raising a legal complaint now demanding attention in light of the Kirwan Commission report released earlier this year.
In that report, William Kirwan (formerly the University of Maryland’s chancellor), et. al., determined that statewide Maryland’s schools graduate fewer than 40% of students considered “college and career ready” by the state’s own metrics. Now, let’s measure that in light of 46% to 48% of everyone’s state and local taxes — always funded from percentages of private earnings, fees, fines, etc. — funding government schools: At roughly $14,000 per student per year, Charles County schools charge the taxpayers, by Kirwan Commission percentages, only $5,600 at most is delivered to each student in genuine education annually. When two Christian schools locally charge under $10,000 per student per year — my graduated son from such now in engineering school (only one quality example) — the local and state governments provably practice larceny in school taxation formulae, the teachers’ unions and compromised elected officials willing accomplices to it — one telltale proving the root problem ailing schools today is moral before monetary.
Even worse: Thousands of private and home schooling families pay taxes too, and their children receive no education from government schools for their taxes paid. Many parents who pay K-12 tuition out of pocket above and beyond school taxes have stronger cause to demand just compensation. Where is equity for them, members of the Board of Education? Commissioners? Please choose: Just compensation remitted as the supreme law of the land requires, or justice upon those doing the larceny. Let the thieves quit stealing.
Our General Assembly delegation obviously proved thoughtless about federal legal liability with this year’s education funding increase, also ignoring The Washington Post’s March 10 historical viewpoint that such was tried before and evidently failed. The Charles County and Maryland state government education system cannot keep practicing grand larceny against the U.S. Constitution’s Amendment V while delivering a dearth of capable graduates and rationally expect to retain sensible citizens’ good graces.