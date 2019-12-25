Is our country presently blessed or broken? If you say broken, here is the simple solution.
Now is the time for Christian believers to boldly make a public stance of their faith as never before.
Powerful voices and institutions are increasingly seeking to totally eliminate Judeo-Christian principles from American culture and society. By denying the core beliefs of our America’s Founders — limited government, free enterprise, individual rights and liberties endowed by our Creator, and replacing them with the historically destructive creeds of secular socialism — we are depriving upcoming generations of Americans of experiencing a lifetime of knowing true freedom.
As attacks on traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs that founded our country grow in frequency and intensity, the need has never been greater for a national revival of our foundational principles throughout our society and institutions in America. I want to stop now and make my point perfectly clear. I am not promoting a political party. I am promoting a foundational message that has been repeated by generations of innocent America school children; a message that is being subtly removed from classrooms from sea to shining sea: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Now is the time to step up in faith and spread the good news. This is faith in action.
Neill G. Russell, Queenstown