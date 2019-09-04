Our legislators need to look into the 83 ethics complaints against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The 83 ethics complaints against Kavanaugh have been dismissed for good — a panel concluded he fell outside the judiciary's review process once he was confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court. Congress could investigate, but hasn't done anything to date.
Who paid off Brett Kavanaugh’s $92,000 country club fees plus his up to $200,000 in credit card debt plus his $1.2 million mortgage?
Anthony Williams, Temple Hills