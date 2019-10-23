I have stayed silent through many Trump actions that could form the basis for impeachment. But now, under the Constitution of the United States, an impeachment inquiry is necessary, and I can no longer remain silent as democracy dies in this country.
Trump’s oath of office requires him to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and to the best of [his] ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” (U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 1)
The Constitution then requires that the president “... shall take care that the Laws be faithfully executed....” (Article II, Section 3)
It has been widely reported that Trump instructed his subordinates that if they break the law to get his border wall built before the 2020 election, he will pardon them. (Washington Post, Aug. 28, 2019)
If true, telling his federal employee subordinates they can violate the law of the land to carry out his policies is unquestionably not “faithfully executing” the laws of the United States. The Constitution requires impeachment for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” (Article II, Section 4) If there is anything a President could do that is a “high crime,” it would be telling his own federal employees to violate the laws he has sworn to faithfully execute.
With this said, it must be emphasized that impeachment, which takes place in the House of Representatives, is a statement of charges, not a trial. Under our Constitution, trial, possible conviction and removal from office take place in the Senate. It is there that the president would have the opportunity to defend, prove the impeachment charges false and be acquitted. The Constitution provides for civil or criminal prosecution of a president who has been removed from office.
Much of this is basic high school civics. But when a president may have so clearly violated his oath of office and the Constitution it is time for the appropriate inquiry to proceed.
To do otherwise threatens the very fabric of the Constitution on which the United States was founded.
Lowell F. Martin, Solomons