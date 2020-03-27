Rebuilding Together needed more than ever

As an organization, Rebuilding Together Charles County is deeply connected to our community and work every day to improve the safety and health of our neighbors. Rebuilding Together was started under the idea that every person should help their neighbors and give back to their community. Those values remain true today.
During times like these we must continue to care for one another and protect one another, especially our older neighbors. The spread of COVID-19 has made our work more challenging, but we will persevere. Our work remains critical as we help our most vulnerable neighbors shelter in place. Rebuilding Together’s safe and healthy home approach means we remove trip hazards, allergens and asthma triggers from homes in the community. As our health care system is under extreme pressure, that work remains critically important. Long-term, as we face a possible economic downturn, the need for Rebuilding Together’s critical home repair services will be needed more than ever.
We are currently postponing all volunteer work but appreciate your continued support as we strengthen our community during these challenging times. Our project on April 25, 2020, has been postponed, we will announce a new date in coming weeks. We are communicating with our neighbors in need to ensure they remain safe as they shelter in place. To contact me, email me at stewart.alvin@mail.com.
Alvin P. Stewart, Waldorf
The writer is president of Rebuilding Together Charles County.