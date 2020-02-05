On Jan. 24, Charles County government obtained a court order to block the opening of a live adult entertainment establishment in Bryans Road. Despite not having a valid Certificate of Use and Occupancy from the county, the nightclub owners intended to open the establishment in defiance. We thank the court for reviewing the evidence favorably, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for helping to enforce the court order, and the residents of Bryans Road for voicing valid concerns about the location and timing of such an establishment in their community.
The nightclub issue is the most recent, but not the only, example of how our form of government was unable to act independently to reach the outcome our community expects and deserves.
Last spring, the Health Department informed county officials that the state placed limits that make it difficult to recruit and retain enough health inspectors to ensure food safety regulations are followed at local restaurants. These examples demonstrate how the health, safety and welfare of our community is affected when the government is unable to enforce its laws independently and take immediate action.
Our form of local government — a commissioner form of government called “code home rule” — does not meet the needs of our sophisticated, diverse and growing county. As the county grows, we need a government structure that affords us the opportunity to be nimble and efficient, and exercise executive authority when these issues arise. Now is the time to revisit why we need to make a change from code home rule to charter form of government.
Charter government creates greater accountability across the board. A government led by a county executive and a separate county council is the more modern approach our contemporaries in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties use to serve their populations. The county executive and county council, along with our judicial branch, form a system of checks and balances. All voters elect the county executive, but the council members are only elected by voters in their districts. The roles, responsibilities and details of a charter, including accountability, will be defined by you — the voting public.
Charles County is the ninth largest jurisdiction in Maryland and the only county in the top 10 not to have a code home rule form of government. Many new and longtime residents are surprised Charles County continues to function as a small, isolated, rural outpost, rather than as a growing community at the doorstep of the nation’s capital. The reason larger jurisdictions move to charter government is because it provides focused county leadership at the executive level, more neighborhood responsiveness through district-based council representation, and more accountability from both.
It’s clear our residents and businesses will benefit from a change in government. As the largest county in the Southern Maryland region, Charles County is increasingly competing with our neighbors to the north for industry, jobs, state transportation funding and economic influence. With human services, finance, infrastructure, planning and public safety agencies reporting directly to a county executive, our government will be more streamlined and cohesive in how it addresses diverse population, economic and environmental challenges.
I am grateful for the cooperation of our county’s elected partners in addressing our communities’ concerns with the nightclub.
However, a more modern government would have enabled a county executive to leverage the full capacity of government, including its police powers, to act sooner and more decisively. What this shows is that the structure of Charles County government needs to evolve, both to meet the challenges we are facing and to capitalize on opportunities for our growing community.
Reuben B. Collins II, Bryans Road
The writer is the elected president of the Charles County Board of Commissioners.