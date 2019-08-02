Whenever the atrocities of religion are mentioned in debate, a common counter-argument is to point to the horror of atheist dictators like Joseph Stalin as an even worse indictment of atheism. In response to this argument, the late activist Christopher Hitchens, in a discussion with Tim Rutten about his book, pointed out that for hundreds of years the Russian people were indoctrinated to believe that their leader, the czar, was something more than a human ruler. Instead the czar’s religious government placed him as a sort of divine figure. Stalin simply had to take advantage of the servility and credulity built up by the czar’s regime in order to establish himself as the absolute ruler (Hitchens).
This seemed like a bit of a stretch to me. Hitchens’ book contained the subtitle “Religion Poisons Everything” and it seemed like it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for him to have stretched things to unnecessarily blame religion (and I am not generally a critic of Hitchens). Besides, I was satisfied with Darkmatter2525’s observation that Stalin’s opposition to religion was not motivated by a value for truth, but a desire for absolute control. Darkmatter2525 also pointed out that Stalin’s totalitarian government more closely resembles Abrahamic monotheism than it does the desires and mindsets of most atheist free thinkers today (atheism). I was ok with de-emphasizing what I thought was Hitchens’ questionable view.
However, professor J. Rufus Fears of the University of Oklahoma unintentionally confirmed Hitchens’ argument. In a lecture on the rise of Christianity, he discussed how Constantine was easily able to establish a totalitarian Christian government by taking advantage of the system already set up by the pagan Roman theocracy. Fears compared this to Lenin and Stalin’s ability to slip into that totalitarian government of the czar and taking advantage of the Russians’ reverence to their leader (Fears), thus validating Hitchens and implicating religion even in Stalin’s rise to power.
T.J. Foster, Lexington Park