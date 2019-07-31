In recent letters, there has been a debate on Judeo-Christian values and there role in America’s history. History is important and religion shaped many of the early colonists and the Bill of Rights.
As we look at the early colonists at Plymouth, Mass., they consisted entirely of pilgrims and had moved from England to the Netherlands for multiple religious reasons as they disagreed with the Church of England and the King of England. The pilgrims were Puritan Separatists, they also held that their differences with the Church of England were irreconcilable and that their worship should be independent of the trappings, traditions and organization of a central church. The pilgrims, upon landing at what is now Massachusetts, drafted the Mayflower Compact. The Mayflower Compact was like the world’s first constitution and seed for democracy which was like a playbook for our future Constitution in 1787.
These Puritan Separatists had a Christian faith and simply disagreed with the Church of England’s oversight. The main leaders were known as the Pilgrim Fathers just as the U.S. Constitution has Founding Fathers. While Puritans did not agree on all doctrinal points, most shared similar views on the nature of God, human sinfulness and the relationship between God and mankind. The Puritans believed in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible which has the Judea region in the Old Testament of the Bible up until 1 B.C. before becoming part of the Roman Empire.
These pilgrims were founding members of pre-America and were not from the Persia region, which is modern Iran, or believers of Islam and the Koran. One of my ancestors 16 generations ago was George Morton. He was a member of the Scrooby Congregation of separatists who eventually became the Mayflower Pilgrims. George Morton helped publish the introduction to the first account in England of the founding of Plymouth Colony, called “Mourt’s Relation,” which was like a “go fund me” account for the Pilgrims’ investors.
We can all have our opinion of Judeo-Christianity’s role in America’s history and we all have our freedom of religion due to these rebellious Puritan Separatists. Our Founding Fathers guaranteed our rights using the Bill of Rights in the Constitution around 1791 after over 150 years of being New England colonists under the rule of the King of England. In my opinion and in my blood line of ancestors, Christian religious beliefs played a role in the New England Plymouth Colony. American citizens have a lot of guaranteed rights which have been fought for by a lot of rebellious individuals the last 400 years, so be an informed citizen of early New England colonists and America’s history and support elected leaders that protect your rights. We all have our opinion in various debates, so know your history.
Doug Sayers, La Plata