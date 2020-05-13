Remember your past to protect your pandemic future

In my opinion, people of color in Charles County have some serious thinking to do. We must consider the challenges we’ve faced in the past and juxtapose or connect those very same circumstances regarding what’s likely to happen to us in the future. As lyrics to the famous song go, let’s just hope “we don’t get fooled again.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — one of our famous civil rights and religious leaders — once stated in a letter from a Birmingham jail: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others.” But, which others and whom?
When any politician or powerful person tells you that “now is the time to open up our economy” (including bars, restaurants, hair salons, shopping malls, tattoo parlors, swimming pools, etc.) because President Donald J. Trump recommends they do so, then quickly turn away from that person, cough loudly into your elbow, and carefully observe their knee-jerk reaction.
They will be scared to death of you at that moment. They will recoil as fast as possible, which may lead to the end of their ridiculous conversation.
Here’s my point: Black folks are dying more than most from the coronavirus pandemic. Black folks are not the majority within the Charles County Republican Party. The Charles County Republican Party is led and controlled by President Donald J. Trump. And, unfortunately, President Donald J. Trump is not a true neighbor who will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others such as, for example, people of color.
If you do not remember the pedigree and upper-class ancestry of President Donald J. Trump (son of Frederick Christ Trump, 1905-1999. Wikipedia that guy for some very illuminating perspective.) as well as the millions of misguided Americans who somehow still love and remain loyal to the 45th president of the United States of America, then you will certainly put your own pandemic future at risk. Donald J. Trump was born and raised and trained by his father to not be a true neighbor and therefore prioritize very few people; especially some old raggedy, non-influential people of color in Charles County, or even elsewhere.
If nothing else, please remember this statement by George Santayana (the Harvard educated philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist, born in Spain) which profoundly states: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” So, this 2020 election year, let’s perform early and/or mail-in vote passionately and also hope that we don’t get fooled again.