Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a special day when we honor the many men and women who served in the military and who fought, and in too many cases, died in wars to protect our country. Although we honor veterans from all wars and those who served during peace times, we especially honor those from World War II. It involved so many Americans and many of us were alive then and still remember it. Approximately 420,000 Americans died in that war.
While honoring and remembering those Americans who lost their lives in World War II, we should also remember those Americans who have died and are still dying in our undeclared war on American babies. Since Roe v. Wade in January 1973, at least 61 million helpless, innocent unborn babies have been aborted in the United States. Compare that to the estimated total of 60 to 85 million military and civilians killed on both sides in World War II. For each of the 420,000 American killed in that war, we have aborted 145 American babies in the United States.
Isn’t it past time to end this slaughter of helpless, innocent unborn babies?
Robert Boudreaux, Gloucester, Va.