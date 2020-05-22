Reopen protestors were peaceful, others were not

Thank you police officers who were assigned to the rally. Their presence prevented the rally from becoming a riot. The reopen Charles County people were peaceful and just wanted to get back to work to pay their bills in a dignified fashion. They were not asking for a handout just to work to pay their family obligations. The keep Charles County closed people were disrespectful to the speakers with the goal of shutting down the rally. They falsely accused the open Charles County people of being white suprematists and racists. They do not believe in the Bible or the United States — bill of rights — freedom of speech. They would put everyone who disagrees with them into the oven.
This is a reality that more and more freedom loving Americans are realizing that the Biden supporters want tyranny and their dictatorship. There is no doubt that people will not remain silent but will overwhelming vote for President Donald Trump to keep America great. Everyone says the reason our beloved President trump does not wear glasses is that he already has 2020.
Please consider voting for military officer retired Doug Sayres for Congress who supports our president not Pelosi puppet Hoyer. If you want to see a puppet you can go to a marionette show.
Jerry Feith, White Plains