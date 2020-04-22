Requiring masks causes more harm than good

I understand the supposed reasoning behind requiring masks to be worn while out and about amongst other people, but what is the cost of that?
The deaf people of the community cannot read the lips of those wearing masks, and since most people do not know American Sign Language, wearing masks breaks down a major form of communication between those with hearing difficulties and those without.
I had a deaf person come through my line at the store a few days ago. It is possible this person chose my line because I was wearing a face shield, and not a mask. This person could still see my lips and be able to know what I was saying.
Wearing masks also muffles sounds. People wearing masks must speak louder to be heard. I have had to ask several mask-wearers to speak up and repeat what they said many times.
It is difficult to breathe while wearing masks. I hear very often how mask-wearers aren’t able to breathe. I have difficulty breathing while wearing a mask. I made a clear plastic face shield that allows better breathing and my mouth is visible.
Wearing a mask is leading to light-headedness, overheating, profuse sweating, confusion and disorientation. For those of us with anxiety or similar diagnoses, which is already heightened with the threat of COVID-19, wearing a mask puts our anxiety at a whole new level. Our anxiety shoots sky-high, it spirals and we truly feel and believe we will die today, but since “we are all in this together,” and we recognize it is our anxiety, voicing it will not be helpful. The stigmas are still too high.
How are we, the essential workers, supposed to fill demand when we feel the walls closing in and can’t breathe?
How can communication continue when mouths are hidden and muted?