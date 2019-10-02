Fall is nature’s dirty trick. First, we’re treated to breathtaking many-colored foliage scenes. Then it happens. All the leaves are not only brown, as the Mamas and the Papas lament, but also clogging gutters and messing up the lawn.
Autumn is a trigger for me. Here’s why. One day a few years back, I raked leaves until I had blisters on my hands and carpal tunnel syndrome. I stood back and proudly admired my handiwork; but not for long. A day later the entire yard was re-blanketed in dead leaves.
I decided to mow the leaves to bits. Riding along at full throttle, I began to smell something burning. Probably somebody taking the easy arson way out of leave debris, I thought. That’s when I noticed that … Yikes! I was the one on fire.
Leaves had gathered underneath the mower, caught fire and flames shot out of it. I hopped off the mower and yelled “FIRE!” My neighbor, an acre away, heard my distress call and came running with a fire extinguisher. Amazingly, he had it handy as he happened to be riding his golf cart which comes equipped for emergencies. Did I mention he’s a Charles County Sheriff’s officer who once made the news by saving a baby who had stopped breathing? Turns out he’s also a first responder in sudden lawn mower disasters.
Another neighbor, who heard the commotion, followed the billowing black smoke signals and also arrived on the scene. Together they doused the blaze. The mower has since been refurbished. Believe it or not, it survived. It’s been through hell and looks it. Who cares? It still works.
I was bragging about my mower’s nine lives to my sister-in-law when she told me about her own close encounter with an appliance kind. One day, she came home to find her daughter vacuuming the carpet while sparks were flying out of the vacuum cleaner. My sister-in-law unplugged it.
Then she sat her daughter down and calmly educated her. “Do NOT use the vacuum cleaner when it is on fire,” she told her. Good advice handed down from mothers to daughters through generations.
Too bad no one told us how to clean up dead leaves.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome