'Right, Meg?' always put me in a better mood

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR Warren D. Wynn, Waldorf
You canceled “Right, Meg?”! I always enjoyed Megan Snyder/Johnson’s articles, and I am sad to see her go. Her articles are one of the reasons I still subscribe to your newspaper in this day and age. After getting through the editorial pages, her articles always put me in a better mood! I wish her and her young family the best.

