Would someone of national stature (preferably one of the Democratic Party candidates for President in 2020) please tell the people of our country how full of baloney that the conservative, right-wing news media is?
The part that I find to be the most pathetic and laughable is how they play all of us and try to pretend that their think tanks produce objective, unbiased and scientific research, when most of them really are are phony and fake propaganda factories and mills funded by corporate billionaires and multi-millionaires who want to abolish all of the social safety net programs like Social Security and Medicare.
Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.