Shortsighted decision to get rid of writers

I am distressed and annoyed by the abrupt cancellation of the "Outdoors" and "Right, Meg?" columns in The Calvert Recorder.
I subscribe to the Recorder because I want local news, and that includes what's going in our community beyond the headlines. Both of these well-written and enjoyable columns provide not only information about local living, resources and attractions, but also a sense of what it's like to be a part of our community.
They help to make the Recorder a genuine, if small, newspaper, not just a brief calendar of events sandwiched between ads and legal notices. They certainly increased my interest in reading the paper.
I feel the cancellation was a shortsighted decision on the part of management, and hope it may be reconsidered. And my thanks to both women for their excellent but apparently unappreciated work.
Mary Sierra, Owings