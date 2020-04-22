So-called safeguards in aid-in-dying laws can be abused, circumvented

I’m writing this letter in response to recent letters from Deb Cirasole, “The terminally ill should have option to live their last days fully, worry-free,” and Ron Rademacher, “Some suffer from belief they need to run our lives,” in the April 3 Maryland Independent.
First of all, I can’t begin to imagine what Ms. Cirasole is going through but I do know that she is in a very vulnerable position right now and may feel that she needs to be able to make that end of life decision for herself. But what if she does decide she wants to live? Can this bill guarantee that she would not be coerced or subtly influenced in favor of killing herself for the convenience of others?
I found it interesting that she claims that polls show that Marylanders support the End of Life Options Act 2 to 1. If that were the case, why did so many Marylanders bombard their legislators’ phone lines and email boxes with messages last year asking them to vote “no” on this dangerous legislation? Because of the public outcry, all four legislators from Charles County voted no, and Senator Ellis withdrew his sponsorship. Does that sound like overwhelming support?
She also stated that “less than 1% of people who qualify and obtain aid-in-dying medication ultimately take it.” So why do we need it? Medical advances have made pain so much more manageable, and there is wonderful palliative care out there where she can spend her final days in relative comfort surrounded by her loved ones.
Mr. Rademacher’s letter focused on the issue of personal autonomy, the right to decide for ourselves, and he referenced the so-called safeguards, but his thinking is flawed on two counts. First, our lives are a gift from God, whether we believe in him or not, and only he can determine who lives or dies, not our government or ourselves. And no so-called safeguards can guarantee that there will not be any unintended or anticipated consequences. There will always be ways to circumvent them.
I also have a personal stake in this issue. Alexandra Rak mentioned in her letter (“The ‘end-of-life’ act is flawed,” March 18) regarding this legislation the people from Oregon and California whose health plans denied them life-saving medication but were willing to pay for the much cheaper suicide drugs. Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and was told they couldn’t cure me, only prolong my life.
What if my health plan had refused to cover the expensive chemotherapy and even more expensive immunotherapy that I received and instead offered me suicide drugs? I’d be dead instead of cancer free if I had used that option.
At the time of my diagnosis, the immunotherapy I received was not available, but it was available after I finished my chemotherapy, and it wiped out what was left of the cancer. Last year’s proposed bill did not include that safeguard, and I doubt if it was mentioned in this year’s version either.
I guess my point is that no matter how many so-called safeguards there are, there is no way to prevent them from being circumvented and even abused. I urge both Ms. Cirasole and Mr. Rademacher to check out the resources that Ms. Rak mentioned in her letter and then see if they still feel the same way.