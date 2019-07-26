The National Weather Service has kept records for Baltimore since 1871. In their data showing daily temperature normals, means and extremes, the NWS website lists the high temperature for each day of the month and the year in which it occurred. Baltimore’s hottest day on record is July 10, 1936, with a temperature of 107 degrees. Nobody dreamed of global warming in 1936.
The amount of data at NWS for Baltimore is considerable. So to simplify, I examined only those days where the temperature exceeded 100 degrees. There were 19 such days from 1930 through 1954 and 15 days from 1983 through 2012. There were no days from 1902 through 1929, no days from 1955 through 1982 and no days from 2013 to present. Kinda makes me wonder.
Now that we’re into the dog days of July, should we worry about global warming or just accept that we’re going to get warm occasionally? For me, it takes more than 148 years of reliable data and more analysis than just 100+ degree days to make any such conclusions. Smart climate management comes from smart science, but I haven’t seen much of that yet among politicians. Plus, it’s especially hard to agree to eliminate petroleum-using vehicles and industries or cows, horses and other carbon emitting sources based on political whim.
Juan Cortez, La Plata