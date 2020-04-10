Some food should be kept on hand to fight illness

During my time on active duty, one of the most valuable lessons I learned was making lists. Military stressed documenting everything. While shopping at the commissary on Andrews AFB, one of the baggers noticed my printed out shopping list from our family computer in Comic Sans, and asked me, “Why don’t you just write out your list?” I explained that I like to track my purchases from week to week so I know what I’ve already bought, and don’t end up with 13 jars of peanut butter like my oldest son did. He couldn’t find the peanut butter in his cabinets, so he’d buy more. One day I found jars of peanut butter stashed all over the place in his house while looking for something else.
When troops get sick with respiratory illnesses, military physicians are adamant about having them “push fluids” in their diet to help flush out the viruses faster by keeping their sinuses and other parts of their respiratory system well-hydrated, and not drying out for viruses to thrive and conditions to get worse. They list what troops need to be eating and drinking to help recover faster.
In my current “War on coronavirus COVID19,” I noticed that some of the items that should be getting stockpiled in households in case of coronavirus were still plentiful on grocery store shelves, and items that shouldn’t be, are getting cleaned out.
Right now, all households should have some basic over-the-counter medications on hand to deal with respiratory illnesses — only 14 days worth needed. Know what works best for you. Stockpiling them is not a good thing. They are expensive and have expiration dates.
Here’s my list of the food items that every household should have on hand for respiratory illnesses: chicken stock or chicken broth and other meat and vegetable broths as preferred, assorted teas including green tea, black tea, and herbal teas like roobios, fruit juices, soft drinks (optional), coffee (optional), milk and or milk substitute (as preferred), Gatorade or Pedialyte (helps replace the salts lost during fevers), bananas (helps maintain fluid balance), fruit cups (don’t need refrigeration type), gelatin desserts, various soups as preferred, and items for light meals like lunch meats and sliced cheeses, since most of the those getting sick with the virus are saying they didn’t feel like eating, thus they didn’t feel like cooking either.
Microwaving broth in a cup and having some cheese rolled up in a slice of lunchmeat is a better option than not eating. You may not feel like eating a sandwich. Bread is optional. If you are sick and having chills, you’ll need hot beverages. If you have a fever, you may want something cold to drink and maybe even some cold fruit-flavored gelatin.
The human body needs different kinds of fuel depending what it is enduring.
Rice can be easily made in a microwave to add to soups and broths for extra nutrition. Precooked canned meats are also an option to add to broths. Homemade chicken noodle soup has been called “Jewish penicillin” due to the amount of nutrients it can contain. I also like Chinese hot-and-sour soup as a takeout. The ginger, garlic, and hot pepper are good for opening up stuffy sinuses if you can tolerate it. Homemade egg drop soup is easy. And Kleenex is better than toilet paper for blowing your nose.
Mary R. Adler, Waldorf