Some suffer from the belief they need to run our lives

I am responding to the letter from Ms. Rak in the March 18 edition. Ms. Rak, you and the people who feel as you do suffer from the belief that you need to run our lives. I support the end of life initiative. I am a senior who may be faced with events that leave me with decisions to make. While almost all in my family have had a long life and a fairly short illness before dying, there is no guarantee of such. I have also known friends whose family member had Alzheimer’s and watched as their loved one ended up in a fetal position in diapers and not knowing anyone for over two years.
You stated the people’s reasons for ending their life and losing autonomy was the number one reason. I can understand that. I would rather my loved ones remember me as I am now than little more than a lump of breathing flesh with no cognition.
I do not understand the position of people like yourself. If you do not want to end your life in any way other than extraordinary measures, then please feel free to do so. Why do you feel the need to tell others how and when they should decide to leave? It is our lives, not yours. There are safeguards built in to prevent spur of the moment decisions. This is my life. I have and continue to enjoy it as an older person and plan on keeping doing all I can to live it to the fullest.
If conditions should change, why should people like you be the ones who determine how I conduct my affairs? Your description of a person taking days is another example of fear mongering on an issue. I am sure that you can provide an example of that happening. The other side of the coin was published a couple of years ago in Time magazine of a young woman around 30 who was terminally ill. She decided when she had had enough and had all of her friends come and see her off. She took the pills and went to sleep and 30 minutes later was gone surrounded by all who loved her. She chose how to leave, smiling and saying goodbye on her terms. It is not your business.
I do agree that there is a disparity in the quality of care between rich and poor in the country. This is not an issue about fairness in health care, it is a discussion about a person going through a process that will lead to their exit from this earth. Even the poor would have to go through that process should they decide to end it.
One of the problems of this country is that whether it is religion driven issues, or personal beliefs, everyone wants to tell everyone else how to live their lives. The separation of church and state has gotten muddied and intertwined in politics and law. Roe v Wade is a prime example. I am not a fan of abortion and can only imagine what a heart wrenching decision it is for most women. I will not tell a woman and a doctor what to do in that issue. It is their decision to make within their lifestyles. I understand the people on the other side arguing for the fetus in that case at least. This issue has no one impacted but the person deciding when and how to check out.
I would respectfully tell you to follow your life as you wish, just stay out of mine.
Ron Rademacher, Port Republic