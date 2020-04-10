Southwinds is taking good care of its seniors

Coronavirus is scary, no two ways about it! With reports of 81 nursing homes effected by the virus, we are vigilant here at Southwinds, but feel safe. We haven’t had one case of the virus, almost a miracle considering that about 100 seniors are living together in close quarters. That’s due to the extraordinary steps management has taken to protect the 400+ residents in three buildings at this active adult community.
While some communities hesitated, caught off guard by news of the deadly virus, Southwinds management were proactive in making drastic changes for the safety and well-being of their senior residents, the most vulnerable population. In early February, the entry gates to our community were closed 24/7 instead of just nighttime hours. Unnecessary visitors were discouraged. All group activities were canceled. No more than groups of five were allowed to gather. The Bistro, our community room, was closed. The indoor pool, fitness room, hair salon, and theater were closed. These were drastic steps, but were imposed for our safety.
Management keeps us informed; they send letters to the residents with updates, breaking news and changes. They’ve even gone a step further and are delivering free lunches to our door. The owner even came to the community to check on us and help with making the lunches. Southwinds staff work around the clock to ensure rules are being followed and check on us. They’re available if needed, day or night.
I appreciate all the measures Southwinds has and is taking to make me feel as protected and safe as can be. I’m so glad that I’m here at Southwinds during this pandemic where I know someone is looking out for me.
Shirley Curry, White Plains