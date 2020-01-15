Did you ever think that the United States — a country founded on Judeo-Christian principles — would be a nation where hearts would be cut out of live babies?
As pagan and barbaric as it is, Dr. Theresa Deisher, Ph.D, an expert in biology who has “knowledge of the aborted babies’ parts racket,” tells us vivisecting living aborted babies is a reality. The Wanderer, America’s oldest Catholic weekly newspaper, reported this news in their Dec. 5 issue. Deisher says, “Babies beating hearts are being harvested” and used in a “university study.”
Deisher explained that “when the heart runs out of energy and stops, death occurs, and there’s no way to restart the heart.” Because dead hearts are “useless,” cutting “beating hearts out of the rib cages of live babies” is occurring.
The Wanderer is also keeping readers apprised of journalist David Daleiden’s trial. In 2015, Daleiden went undercover and exposed Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in human fetal tissue and organs.
He videotaped Planned Parenthood officials discussing the selling of aborted baby parts to bio-tech industries for profit and also altering the abortion process to preserve babies’ organs for better sales and profits.
Daleiden is a hero for exposing these horrendous crimes. Yet, incredibly, instead of Planned Parenthood being held criminally liable, it took Daleiden to court and, even more incredible, Planned Parenthood won.
The trial, held in San Francisco, was a sham. The federal judge who presided over the case is an Obama appointee who heavily favors Planned Parenthood, as evidenced by his earlier rulings. Daleiden is taking the case to the Federal Court of Appeals.
In 2020, Maryland Democrats in Annapolis will propose the Abortion Amendment, which will make abortion a constitutional right through all nine months without restriction. Another bill they will push is physician assisted suicide, which will make it easier and cheaper for the most vulnerable to choose death through suicide.
It’s ironic that Democrats rail about how guns must be confiscated from law-abiding gun owners, ostensibly to make us safer, while at the same time they vote in lockstep for legislation that perpetuates a death culture. Abortion also sends a message to our youth that life is not sacred, but disposable.
Consider this: If the lives of children in the womb and infants already born are not legally protected, your own right to life may also be in jeopardy one day.
If you become disabled, feeble, unwanted or inconvenient, physician assisted suicide may be foisted upon you despite your objections. Next, powerful people who hold grand and global plans will want to permanently silence religious and political dissenters.
Speak now against abortion — the evil scourge of our time. Write letters to your representatives, attend the 2020 March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24 and consider joining the Charles County Right to Life, the Catherine Foundation or the newest pro-life group in Charles County, Saving Babies. You can contact Saving Babies at Savingbabiesisright@aol.com.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome