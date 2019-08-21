At the Aug. 12 Charles County Board of Education meeting, I voted against the changes to the superintendent’s contract. As I publicly stated, it was not related to the superintendent’s performance. During my tenure as an elected official, I have compromised to reach equitable solutions.
There are, however some issues for which I hold strong convictions. Health care is one of those items. Public institutions and private companies are dealing with massive increases in health care costs and they are staggering. Employees continue to see their costs increase. Our own school system budget has seen annual increases of $2 million each of the past three years due to claims and additional enrollments.
When the board makes a conscious decision to pay the total cost of health care premiums for the highest paid employee in the system, I believe we have lost our moral compass. When taxpayers continue to pay these costs even after retirement, death or separation from the system it is unfathomable. Teachers, as do most employees at any job, pay health care premiums.
The scales of equality have shifted drastically in favor of the haves at the expense of the have nots. I cannot support this contract when teachers must pay their share of health care premiums and must continue to do this even after retirement. For a system that preaches equity, we must do better.
Michael Lukas, La Plata
The writer is a member of the Charles County Board of Education.