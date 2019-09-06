Presidential candidates, all Democratic candidates, are talking tough on gun control: They basically are trying to abolish the Second Amendment. It’s all just attention getting and fundraising with false promises. Recent atrocities are being used by politicians and gun activists to raise money. Gun control is not a national priority but a state problem. We have too many unenforceable laws already.
Let’s end the constant political attacks on the Constitution and the Second Amendment.
We can strengthen and clarify the right to bear arms by stating that possession of high capacity automatic weapons be limited to nationally registered gun collectors, gun developers, personal use smart gun ownership and militia. These weapons will be registered with a ballistic identification.
Background checks with gun safety verification are required for all gun sales.
Mass shootings get a lot of attention but we have a bigger problem in many of our cities and communities. We have too many worthless laws in our cities and states.
An effective tool for consideration would be enforcing curfews in problem areas with “stop and check” for gun registration, without profiling. We allow this for drunk driving check points.
Jim Hill, Welcome